OFFICIAL: Chelsea Transfer Target Joins EPL Rivals For An Undisclosed Fee

Everton reach Anthony Gordon decision after Ornstein confirms Tottenham, Newcastle intentions

Chelsea transfer target Anthony Gordon has joined Premier League rivals Newcastle United for an undisclosed fee. The English youngster was linked with a move to Chelsea since the summer but opted for a move to the Magpies.

Gordon was interested in leaving the relegation-threatened Everton side and handed in a transfer request after the Toffees were reluctant to sell him. The 21 years old forward made his debut for Everton in 2017 in the Europa League.

Everton releases an official statement on their website to confirm the departure of Anthony Gordon to Newcastle.

“Anthony Gordon has joined Newcastle United for an undisclosed fee. The 21-year-old forward leaves Everton after having submitted a formal transfer request.

“Gordon joined the Club’s Academy at the age of 11 and made his senior debut as a 16-year-old in a Europa League tie in December 2017. He went on to make 78 First-Team appearances, scoring seven goals.”

