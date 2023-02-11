OFFICIAL: Chelsea Star Wins Man Of The Match Award After A Brilliant Performance In Today’s Match

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Joao Felix returned to Chelsea’s starting lineup today in the English Premier League when they faced West Ham United at the London Stadium. The Portuguese International had an impressive performance in the game despite Chelsea’s disappointing 1-1 draw with the Hammers.

Chelsea drew first blood in the 16th minute of the game as Joao Felix opened the scoring with a fine effort on goal to put the Blues 1-0 ahead. The Hammers got the equaliser in the 28th minute of the game as Emerson Palmieri found the back of the net with an effortless strike to make the scoreline 1-1 at halftime.

No further goals came from both sides in the game as they had to sit for a 1-1 draw at full-time.

Well, Joao Felix was one of Chelsea’s best players in this game if not the best as he put up an astonishing performance against West Ham United. Apart from netting a fine goal in the game, the Portuguese International was well involved in Chelsea’s plays offensively making good runs and brilliant passes of the ball to put pressure on the West Ham United’s defense line. The 24-year-old won the man of the match award after his great contributions on the pitch for Chelsea today.

What’s your take on this? Kindly drop your comments below. Thanks for reading.

Praisesports (

)