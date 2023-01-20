OFFICIAL: Chelsea Have Completed The Signing Of Nigerian-Born Midfielder, Noni Madueke From PSV

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

England youth international, Noni Madueke has joined Chelsea on a permanent deal from PSV Eindhoven. the 20-year-old midfielder signed a seven-and-a-half-year contract with a club option to extend for a further year.

Noni Madueke, a left-footed right winger, becomes the Blues’ second signing of the week, as he follows Mykhailo Mudryk through the doors at Stamford Bridge in a bid to boost their attacking options for the remainder of the campaign.

The English youngster was born in Barnet to Nigerian parents and came through the grades at Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur before leaving England to move to the Netherlands and sign for PSV Eindhoven.

Chelsea will be in action on Saturday in the English Premier League as they will travel to Anfield to keep a date with Liverpool in their next game of the campaign, where they will be bidding to get a victory over their hosts to boost their hopes of a top-four finish. However, Nini Madueke will not be available for selection in the Premier League match, as he was registered before the matchday deadline.

