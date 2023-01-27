SPORT

OFFICIAL: Chelsea Defender Joins German Side (Photos)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 37 mins ago
0 325 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Roman Abramovich, Russian owner of Chelsea FC, to sell club after Ukraine invasion | CNN

Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys has joined German side Paderborn on loan for the rest of the season. The young defender made his debut for Chelsea against Manchester City in the FA Cup.

Image

The 19-year-old defender will get enough playing time and also a taste of first-team football in the Bundesliga 2 side.

Image

Chelsea released an official statement on their website to confirm Bashir’s loan mover to Bundesliga 2 side Paderborn.

“Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys has completed a loan move to Bundesliga 2 side Paderborn until the end of the season. Humphreys, 19, has been captain of our development squad since the start of last season. He was on the scoresheet last week for Mark Robinson’s men in our 4-2 win against Fulham.

“He has regularly been involved with the men’s first team under Graham Potter and made his senior debut for Chelsea earlier this month in the FA Cup third round tie against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Image

“Humphreys, who signed for us from grassroots football, was a part of the England under-20 side that won the European Championships last summer. Paderborn sit in sixth place in the German second tier and Humphreys will be looking to take the next step in his professional career by playing regularly in a new country.

“Good luck in Germany, Bashir!”

SportingAbimbola (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 37 mins ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Chelsea youngster Bashir Humphrey departs stamford bridge for Germany second division side Paderborn

3 mins ago

Premier League: Chelsea’s possible lineup with the potential signing of Caseido and Malo Gusto

19 mins ago

AGREEMENT: Sean Dyche Expected To Be Appointed Manager After Winning Race To Succeed Frank Lampard

28 mins ago

Transfer News: Done Deal, Nottingham Forest Is Interested In Navas, Sunderland Has Signed Gelhardt

53 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button