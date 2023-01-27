OFFICIAL: Chelsea Defender Joins German Side (Photos)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys has joined German side Paderborn on loan for the rest of the season. The young defender made his debut for Chelsea against Manchester City in the FA Cup.

The 19-year-old defender will get enough playing time and also a taste of first-team football in the Bundesliga 2 side.

Chelsea released an official statement on their website to confirm Bashir’s loan mover to Bundesliga 2 side Paderborn.

“Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys has completed a loan move to Bundesliga 2 side Paderborn until the end of the season. Humphreys, 19, has been captain of our development squad since the start of last season. He was on the scoresheet last week for Mark Robinson’s men in our 4-2 win against Fulham.

“He has regularly been involved with the men’s first team under Graham Potter and made his senior debut for Chelsea earlier this month in the FA Cup third round tie against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

“Humphreys, who signed for us from grassroots football, was a part of the England under-20 side that won the European Championships last summer. Paderborn sit in sixth place in the German second tier and Humphreys will be looking to take the next step in his professional career by playing regularly in a new country.

“Good luck in Germany, Bashir!”

