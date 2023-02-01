SPORT

OFFICIAL: Chelsea Confirms Enzo Fernandez’s Jersey Number Ahead Of Fulham Clash (Photos)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 335 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea continues their spending spree as they confirm the signing of Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Benfica. The young midfielder will come in as a replacement for Jorginho who joined Arsenal on transfer deadline day.

Image

Ahead of Chelsea’s clash with Fulham, the Blues has confirmed the jersey number of Enzo Fernandez, with the hope of him getting a debut against the Cottagers.

Image

Chelsea release an official statement on their website to confirm Enzo Fernandez’s jersey number

“New signing Enzo Fernandez will wear the number five shirt for Chelsea,” the club confirmed.

editorial/news/2023/02/01/Enzo_Fernandez_shirt_5

“The central midfielder, who has joined us from Portuguese giants Benfica, arrived at Cobham earlier today to undertake his official unveiling photos and meet the staff at our training base. He has signed a contract until June 2031 and will sport the No.5 shirt previously worn by Jorginho, who departed to Arsenal on deadline day.

Image

“When starring at the World Cup for Argentina, he wore the No.24 shirt – which is occupied by Cobham graduate Reece James here in west London. He wore the No.13 shirt for Benfica.”

SportingAbimbola (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 335 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Enzo Fernandez speaks for the first time after joining Chelsea

8 mins ago

What Fans Are Saying About Mbappe After He Was Subbed Off For An Injury

16 mins ago

Ranking the January Transfer deadline day deals from top to bottom

24 mins ago

Official: Chelsea unveils New Signing & Confirms His Shirt Number for the 22/23 campaign (Photos)

40 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button