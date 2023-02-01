OFFICIAL: Chelsea Confirms Enzo Fernandez’s Jersey Number Ahead Of Fulham Clash (Photos)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea continues their spending spree as they confirm the signing of Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Benfica. The young midfielder will come in as a replacement for Jorginho who joined Arsenal on transfer deadline day.

Ahead of Chelsea’s clash with Fulham, the Blues has confirmed the jersey number of Enzo Fernandez, with the hope of him getting a debut against the Cottagers.

Chelsea release an official statement on their website to confirm Enzo Fernandez’s jersey number

“New signing Enzo Fernandez will wear the number five shirt for Chelsea,” the club confirmed.

“The central midfielder, who has joined us from Portuguese giants Benfica, arrived at Cobham earlier today to undertake his official unveiling photos and meet the staff at our training base. He has signed a contract until June 2031 and will sport the No.5 shirt previously worn by Jorginho, who departed to Arsenal on deadline day.

“When starring at the World Cup for Argentina, he wore the No.24 shirt – which is occupied by Cobham graduate Reece James here in west London. He wore the No.13 shirt for Benfica.”

