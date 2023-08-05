Official: Chelsea announce their seventh signing of the summer transfer window (Photos)

Chelsea has finalized the signing of Robert Sanchez from Brighton for a reported £25 million on a seven-year contract.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper becomes Mauricio Pochettino’s seventh summer acquisition and will vie for the No. 1 spot with Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The co-sporting directors of Chelsea, Paul Winstanley, and Laurence Stewart, expressed their satisfaction with the signing, highlighting Sanchez’s experience in the Premier League and international caps for Spain. They look forward to seeing him work with Pochettino and his coaching team in the upcoming season.

Sanchez’s performances for Brighton caught the attention of several Premier League clubs. A dispute with Brighton’s manager, Roberto De Zerbi, led to a decrease in his playing time, piquing the interest of Manchester United early in the transfer window.

The goalkeeper eventually lost his starting position to Jason Steele towards the end of last season and has been training with the under-18s due to strained relations with the manager.

Chelsea moved swiftly to secure Sanchez’s services, appreciating his ball-playing abilities, which align well with Pochettino’s tactical preferences. This signing marks the Blues’ second addition in a short span, with the recent acquisition of Monaco center-back Axel Disasi.

However, not all of Chelsea’s transfer pursuits have gone as planned. The club’s interest in Moises Caicedo appears to have hit a roadblock, with Brighton increasingly confident of retaining the young talent beyond this window.

Source: Chelsea Football Club

