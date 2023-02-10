SPORT

OFFICIAL: Chelsea Announce The Signing Of England Striker From EPL Side (Photos)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 320 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Homepage | Official Site | Chelsea Football Club

Chelsea has confirmed the signing of England striker Jimmy-Jay Morgan from English Premier League side Southampton. The Blues make the signing of the youngster priority as he is one of the youngsters in English football with a bright future.

Image

Morgan will play mainly for the Blues’ development team and can be called upon by Graham Potter to play for the first team when needed.

Image

Chelsea released an official statement on their website to confirm the signing of the England striker from Southampton.

“Chelsea has completed the signing of Jimmy-Jay Morgan from Southampton,” the club confirmed.

editorial/news/2023/02/10/Jimmy-Jay_Morgan_signing_3

“The forward joins our young Blues in impressive form, with six goals and five assists in 13 appearances for the Saints’ youth team across various competitions.

“Morgan, 17, trained frequently with the Southampton men’s first team and was selected on the bench for some cup games but did not make a senior appearance. He joins our Academy as an England Under-17s regular, playing a big part in the team’s progression from the group stages of the European Under-17 Championship qualifiers. He returns to a Chelsea Academy he was part of at an earlier age group and qualifies for our Under-18s as well as the development squad.”

editorial/news/2023/02/10/Jimmy-Jay_Morgan_signing_1

Chelsea’s head of youth development and recruitment Jim Fraser said: ‘In signing Jimmy-Jay we have added a player with good potential to our Academy squads. His ability marks him out as an exciting striker and we are delighted he has chosen Chelsea for this next, important stage of his development.’

SportingAbimbola (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Ballon D’Or 2023: Ranking the top 5 favorites

3 mins ago

The Possible Reason Why Bellingham Wants To Snub Chelsea And Real Madrid For Liverpool Next Summer

11 mins ago

Current Laliga Table & Match Review Ahead Of Today’s Matches

58 mins ago

WHU v CHE: Graham Potter makes key changes to Chelsea’s starting XI

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button