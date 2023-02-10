OFFICIAL: Chelsea Announce The Signing Of England Striker From EPL Side (Photos)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea has confirmed the signing of England striker Jimmy-Jay Morgan from English Premier League side Southampton. The Blues make the signing of the youngster priority as he is one of the youngsters in English football with a bright future.

Morgan will play mainly for the Blues’ development team and can be called upon by Graham Potter to play for the first team when needed.

Chelsea released an official statement on their website to confirm the signing of the England striker from Southampton.

“Chelsea has completed the signing of Jimmy-Jay Morgan from Southampton,” the club confirmed.

“The forward joins our young Blues in impressive form, with six goals and five assists in 13 appearances for the Saints’ youth team across various competitions.

“Morgan, 17, trained frequently with the Southampton men’s first team and was selected on the bench for some cup games but did not make a senior appearance. He joins our Academy as an England Under-17s regular, playing a big part in the team’s progression from the group stages of the European Under-17 Championship qualifiers. He returns to a Chelsea Academy he was part of at an earlier age group and qualifies for our Under-18s as well as the development squad.”

Chelsea’s head of youth development and recruitment Jim Fraser said: ‘In signing Jimmy-Jay we have added a player with good potential to our Academy squads. His ability marks him out as an exciting striker and we are delighted he has chosen Chelsea for this next, important stage of his development.’

