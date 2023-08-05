OFFICIAL: Chelsea Announce The Signing Of Brighton Star (Photos)

Chelsea has announced the signing of Brighton star Robert Sanchez for an undisclosed fee. The Spanish goalkeeper signed a seven years contract with the Blues.

Sanchez will battle fellow Spaniard goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for the starting berth in Mauricio Pochettino’s lineup.

Chelsea released an official statement on their website to announce the signing of Robert Sanchez from Brighton.

“Chelsea Football Club has completed the transfer of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion,” the club confirmed.

“The Spain international, who has made 87 Premier League appearances, has signed a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge and will soon join up with the first-team squad at Cobham.

“Last season, Sanchez helped Brighton reach the FA Cup semi-finals; he kept clean sheets in the quarters and the semi itself, although the latter ended in a penalty shootout defeat to Manchester United. It proved to be his 91st and final outing for the Seagulls.

“Welcome to Chelsea, Robert!”

chelseaupdatez (

)