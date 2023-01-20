OFFICIAL: Chelsea Announce Sixth January Signing (Photos)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea continues to spend big in the winter transfer window as they announce their six January signing. The London side have completed the signing of Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven. The English forward signed a seven-and-a-half-year contract with the Blues.

Chelsea released an official statement on their website to confirm the signing of Noni Madueke from PSV.

“Noni Madueke has joined Chelsea on a permanent deal from PSV Eindhoven. The England youth international – one of the most exciting young talents across Europe – has penned a seven-and-a-half-year contract, with a club option to extend for a further year, to seal his move from the Eredivisie high-flyers.

“Madueke, a left-footed right winger, becomes our second addition of the week as he follows Mykhailo Mudryk through the doors at Stamford Bridge.”

‘I’m really pleased to sign with one of the best clubs in the world in Chelsea,’ Madueke said on finalising his transfer.

‘To return to England and play in the Premier League is a dream for me and my family and I can’t wait to get started. I am excited for what the future holds, the owner’s vision for the future and to be at a club like this and winning at the highest level.’

thecablesport (

)