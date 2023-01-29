OFFICIAL: Chelsea Announce Seventh January Signing (Photos)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea continues to spend big in the winter transfer window as they announce their seventh signing. The Blues have completed the signing of Malo Gusto from French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais. The French defender signed a six-and-a-half-year contract with the Blues.

Chelsea released an official statement on their website to confirm the signing of Malo Gusto from French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais.

“Malo Gusto has completed a permanent move to Chelsea from Lyon,” the club confirmed.

“The exciting 19-year-old right-back has signed a contract at Stamford Bridge to the summer of 2030 and heads back to France for the remainder of the current campaign to continue with Lyon in Ligue 1, where he has made 15 league appearances.

“Gusto, who has been capped at Under-21 level by France, progressed through the youth ranks at Lyon and made his senior debut in January 2021.

“Chelsea would like to thank Lyon for enabling Malo to take up this new opportunity. Welcome to Stamford Bridge, Malo!”

