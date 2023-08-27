OFFICIAL: Barcelona Attacker Wins Man Of The Match Award After His Superb Display Today.
The Estadio de la Ceramica witnessed an exciting match between Villarreal and Barcelona, with plenty of goals on display. Barcelona had a strong start, gaining a 2-goal advantage thanks to Gavi and Frenkie de Jong. However, Villarreal fought back and it was only through goals from Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski that Barcelona managed to salvage a draw.
Although the home team started strong, they found themselves trailing by two goals within the first 15 minutes. Alexander Sorloth had a goal disallowed due to Etienne Capoue being offside and interfering with play, after a superb through-ball from Juan Foyth.
The visitors quickly took a 2-0 lead shortly after with a superb team play. Lewandowski moved out wide near the edge of the area and skillfully backheeled the ball to De Jong, who sprinted into the box and fired a powerful low shot past Filip Jorgensen. Lewandowski came close to scoring again, but Matteo Gabbia made a crucial block to deny him.
Around the 25-minute mark, Villarreal pulled one back when Foyth rose highest and headed the ball into the net from a corner, leaving a helpless Ter Stegen. Just before halftime, Villarreal equalized through a counter-attack initiated by Baena, which ended with Alfonso Pedraza setting up Sorloth for a close-range finish.
At the start of the second half, the home team seemed to have completed a stunning comeback. Pedraza outmaneuvered Sergi Roberto on the wing, cut inside, and then passed to Baena. Baena skillfully curled a shot into the far corner, extending their lead.
However, Barca once again responded swiftly with two rapid-fire goals. Substitute Torres leveled the score with an improvised finish, and soon after, Lewandowski capitalized on a rebound off the post, finding the back of the net.
