OFFICIAL: Barca Signs New Striker (Photos)

Barcelona has confirmed the signing of Argentine striker Lucas Roman from Ferro Carril Oeste, a player who will shuffle between the B team and the first team.

The Argentine striker signed a three and the half years contract with the Catalans and will turn 19 in February. The Blaugrana included a 400m euros release clause in his contract after paying 1.2 million euros to Ferro Carril Oeste for him.

Barcelona released an official statement on their website to confirm the signing of Lucas Román from Club Ferro Carril Oeste

“An agreement has been reached between FC Barcelona and Club Ferro Carril Oeste for the transfer of the player, Lucas Román, who has signed a contract up to 30 June 2026, which includes a 400 million euro release clause,” the club confirmed.

“The Argentinian signed his contract with FC Barcelona in the presence of Joan Soler, the director responsible for youth football, and Jose Ramon Alexanco, youth football general manager. He then went for a photo session wearing the Barça jersey at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.”

