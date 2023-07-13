OFFICIAL: Barca confirm the signing of Brazilian striker for an undisclosed fee (Photos)

Spanish La Liga side, Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign Brazilian striker Vitor Roque from Atletico Paranaense. The 18-year-old will join Barcelona officially next summer on a deal until the end of the 2030/31 season.

Barcelona have also included a €500m buyout clause in his contract. Roque will continue to ply is football trade with Athletico Paranaense with the hope of being the undisputed number 9 for Barcelona in the 2024/25 season.

Barcelona released an official statement on their website to confirm the signing of Vitor Roque from Brazilian club side Athletico Paranaense.

“FC Barcelona and Club Athletico Paranaense have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Victor Hugo Roque Ferreira, better known as Victor Roque,” the club confirmed.

“The player is expected to join the Club for the 2024/25 season and will sign a contract until the 2030/31 season with a buy out clause of 500 million euros.”

