OFFICIAL: Barca Announce The Signing Of Ex-Chelsea Midfielder (Photos)

Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona has announce the signing of former Chelsea midfielder Oriol Romeu from fellow catalan side Girona for an undisclosed fee.

The former Chelsea star signed a three years deal with the Blaugranas and will come in as a replacement for Sergio Busquets, who is presently with Inter Miami alongside Lionel Messi.

The Spanish midfielder returns to the club after starting his career in the academy all the way back in 2004.

Barcelona released an official statement on their website to confirm the signing of Oriol Romeu from Girona on Wednesday morning.

“FC Barcelona and Girona FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Oriol Romeu. The player will sign a contract with the Club for the next three seasons, until 30 June 2026, and his buy out clause is set at 400 million euros,” the club confirmed.

“Shortly, the Club will announce details of Oriol Romeu’s presentation as a first team player.”

SportingAbimbola (

)