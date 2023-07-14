Official: Arsenal Unveils New Signing & Confirms His Shirt Number for the 23/24 season (Photos)

On Friday, Arsenal and Ajax Amsterdam confirmed the signing of Netherlands centre-back, Jurrien Timber on a long-term contract.

While the length of the contract was not disclosed by Arsenal, reports from British media suggest that Timber has agreed to a five-year deal.

Ajax released a statement stating, “Ajax and the English club have agreed on a transfer fee of 40 million euros ($44.88 million). This amount could potentially rise to 45 million euros with additional variables.”

Timber began his youth career at Feyenoord before joining Ajax’s youth academy in 2014. He made his breakthrough into the first team during the 2019-20 season and has since made 50 league appearances, playing a crucial role in Ajax’s Eredivisie title-winning campaigns in 2021 and 2022.

At the age of 22, Timber has already earned 15 caps for the Netherlands national team since his debut in 2021.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expressed his excitement over the acquisition, stating, “We’re thrilled to have Jurrien join us.

He is a versatile young defender who will seamlessly fit into our system and enhance the quality of our squad. Despite his youth, Jurrien has already accomplished so much. He has experienced major international tournaments on multiple occasions and has won trophies with Ajax.”

He has also been assigned a the No 12 jersey ahead of the 23/24 campaign.

Having finished as runners-up to the Citizens in the previous season, the North Londoners secured a spot in Europe’s elite competition for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign. The club has been active in the transfer market, having also signed German forward Kai Havertz from their london rivals, Chelsea Arsenal are actively looking to reinforce their midfield, with West Ham United’s Declan Rice among their primary targets.

