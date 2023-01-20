Official: Arsenal unveils New Signing & Confirms His Shirt Number for the 22/23 campaign (Photos)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Gunners have announced the signing of Brighton attacker, Leandro Trossard.

Last weekend, Mykhailo Mudryk’s highly anticipated move to north London was thwarted by a surprising late bid from Chelsea, which cost the Gunners their top target.

Arsenal were reported to be shocked and enraged when Graham Potter’s side swooped in to get a player they had been following for more than six months, but they responded by securing the services of one of the Premier League’s top performers this campaign.

Trossard netted 7 goals in the 14 games played before the World Cup, including an incredible hat-trick against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at Anfield, but has returned from Qatar pushing for a transfer away from the Amex Stadium after a fallout with the manager.

The Belgium international will don the number 19 shirt for the North Londoners & could deputise in the Gunners upcoming match against Erik Ten Hag’s Man United If the Gunners can complete his registration before 12 noon on Friday.

Speaking to Arsenal’s website, Mikel Arteta said

“He will bring a ‘high technical ability’ to the squad.

“It is good work from everyone at the club to finalise the signature of Leandro,’ said Arteta.

‘He is a versatile player with high technical ability, intelligence and wealth of experience in the English top flight and at international level.

Charlesayor (

)