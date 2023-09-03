OFFICIAL: Arsenal Star Wins the Man Of the Match Award after his Brilliant performance Tonight

Arsenal secured a dramatic 3-1 victory over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.

The match had spectators on the edge of their seats until the very last seconds, with Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus emerging as the heroes of the day.

As the clock ticked down to a seemingly inevitable 1-1 draw, Declan Rice, Arsenal’s record signing, etched his name into Gunners’ folklore.

Deep into injury time, a corner kick created a moment of magic. The ball gracefully found its way to Rice, who exhibited impeccable control by cushioning it on his chest before unleashing a right-footed thunderbolt that eluded the outstretched arms of Andre Onana.

The Emirates erupted as Rice celebrated his first Arsenal goal, and more importantly, the potential game-changer in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

This dramatic turn of events followed a heart-stopping incident earlier in the match.

In the 89th minute, United’s substitute Alejandro Garnacho appeared to have snatched a late winner for the Red Devils after a lightning-fast counterattack.

However, the euphoria of the United supporters was short-lived, as VAR intervened to cancel the goal. After a tense review, the goal was disallowed, leaving both sets of fans in a state of disbelief.

With United desperately pushing forward in search of a last-gasp equaliser, Arsenal seized the opportunity to break on the counter on the 11th minute of injury time with Gabriel Jesus, displaying remarkable composure before calmly slotted the ball past Andre Onana.

After the completion of the match, England and Arsenal winger, Bukayo Saka was named the man of the match after his impressive performance in today’s league match.

The 21-year-old featured for the 90 minutes, completed 91% accurate passes and was a big threat to the backline of Manchester United, he capped off his performance with a crucial assist for Declan Rice goal.

Source: Premier League.

