OFFICIAL: Arsenal Star Wins Man Of The Match Award After An Impressive Performance Today

Marin Odegaard captained Arsenal in yet another game in the English Premier League today when they visited the Villa Park Stadium to face Aston Villa. The Norwegian International had an impressive performance in the game as he inspired Arsenal to an important 4-2 win over Aston Villa.

Aston Villa surprisingly got the very first goal of the game as Ollie Watkins opened the scoring with a brilliant strike to put his side one goal ahead. Arsenal in due time got the leveller as Bukayo Saka volleyed the ball beautifully into the net to level matters. The Villians were relentless in their attack as they bagged another well-worked team goal through Philippe Coutinho’s strike to make the scoreline 2-1 at halftime.

The Gunners made a sensational comeback in the second half of the game as goals from Oleksandr Zinchenko, Emiliano Martinez (Own Goal) and Gabriel Martinelli condemned Aston Villa to a heavy 4-2 defeat at full-time.

Well, Martin Odegaard had a fine performance in this game being one of Arsenal’s best players against Aston Villa. Apart from providing an assist, the Norwegian International orchestrated some of Arsenal’s attacks through his brilliant passes of the ball. The 24-year-old was named the man of the match for his brilliant performance on the pitch.

