Arsenal’s title aspirations gained momentum with a triumphant 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium, spurred on by Bukayo Saka’s exceptional first-half strike.

In response to reigning champions Manchester City’s dominant 3-0 win over Burnley the previous night, the Gunners illuminated the North London arena with a spirited display.

However, the match faced an unforeseen delay of 30 minutes due to e-ticket complications, leaving fans stranded outside the venue.

Despite a subdued opening, Eddie Nketiah ignited the scoreboard for Arsenal. The English forward capitalized on a brilliant maneuver orchestrated by Gabriel Jesus, driving the ball beyond his former teammate, Matt Turner.

Bukayo Saka Showed his prowess with a remarkable left-footed strike that sailed into the net from a considerable distance, While Nottingham Forest managed to pull one back, Arsenal’s staunch defense and well-crafted attacking moves ensured their victory.

After the completion of the match, England and Arsenal’s winger, Bukayo Saka was named the man of the match after his electrifying performance against Nottingham Forest, the 21-year-old completed full 90 minutes, created 3 chances and had three shots at goal, with one of his shot finding the back of the net and proving to be the difference.

