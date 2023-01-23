OFFICIAL: Arsenal Confirms Kiwior’s Jersey Number Ahead Of Man City Clash (Photos)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal has confirmed the signing of Jakub Kiwior from Italian Serie A side Spezia Calcio on a permanent deal, making him their second signing in this January transfer window.

The Polish international will hope to make his debut for the Gunners against Manchester City in the FA Cup on Friday after the club confirmed his jersey number ahead of the game.

The Polish defender was handed the number 15 jersey and would be a perfect replacement for Gabriel in the centre back.

Arsenal released an official statement on their website to confirm Jakub Kiwior‘s jersey number ahead of Manchester City clash in the FA Cup.

“Jakub Kiwior has joined us from Spezia Calcio on a long-term contract,” the club confirmed.

“Jakub will wear the number 15 shirt and will immediately join up for training with his new teammates. Everyone at Arsenal welcomes Jakub to the club. The transfer is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.”

