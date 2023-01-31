Official; Arsenal Announce Official Deal, Arsenal agree deal for £13 million rated midfielder.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal announce official deal.

Marquinhos, a young winger from Arsenal, has finished signing a loan deal with Norwich.

The Brazilian teenager will play for the Canaries for the remainder of the 2022–23 season as they attempt to gain promotion from the Championship and back into the Premier League.

Marquinhos signed a long-term contract with Arsenal in the summer of 2022 after leaving Sao Paulo. He has made six competitive appearances for the Gunners, scoring on his debut in a Europa League match against FC Zurich.

Marquinhos will wear No. 13 shirt for Norwich and will be reunited with former Sao Paulo teammate Gabriel Sara in Norfolk as he works to gain the consistent playing time that will support his continued growth.

Arsenal agree deal for £13 million rated midfielder.

Jorginho’s £13 million transfer to Arsenal and Chelsea has been agreed upon, and the 31-year-old midfielder will soon undergo a physical.

Monday afternoon saw the start of official fee discussions, which were promptly resolved because they were agreeable to all sides.

Jorginho wants to play football, Chelsea wants to make room in their roster, and Arsenal needs a midfielder to help them win the league.

SirMuftau003 (

)