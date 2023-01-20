SPORT

OFFICIAL: Arsenal Announce First January Signing Ahead Of Man Utd Clash (Photos)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 342 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal Logo and symbol, meaning, history, PNG, brand

Arsenal has announced their first january signing ahead of their English Premier League tie with Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners announced the signing of Leandro Trossard from Premier League side Brighton.

Leandro Trossard after signing for Arsenal

Arsenal reportedly paid £21m fee plus £5m add-ons for the Belgium international and should be available for their game against Manchester United on Sunday.

How Arsenal could line up with Leandro Trossard | FootballTransfers.com

Arsenal released an official statement on their website to confirm the signing of Trossard from Brighton.

“Belgium international Leandro Trossard has joined us from Brighton & Hove Albion on a long-term contract,” the club confirmed.

“The 28-year-old winger was a member of the Belgium squad at the recent World Cup 2022 in Qatar and has made 24 appearances for his country.”

Leandro Trossard ○ Welcome to Arsenal ⚪🔴 Goals, Skills & Assists - YouTube

Manager Mikel Arteta added: “It is good work from everyone at the club to complete the signing of Leandro. He is a versatile player with high technical ability, intelligence and a great deal of experience in the Premier League and at international level.

“Leandro strengthens our squad as we head into the second part of the season and we’re all looking forward to working with him. We welcome Leandro and his family to Arsenal Football Club.”

SportingAbimbola (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 342 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Manchester United’s Record In Their Last 10 Games Across All Competitions This Season

5 mins ago

LIV 0-0 CHE: Chelsea FC have not conceded a goal since Benoit Badiashile made his debut for the club

12 mins ago

What Fans Are Saying After Potter Said Felix & Mudryk Understand The Game As They’re Top Players

30 mins ago

Mudryk Earns Praise And Plaudits From Chelsea Fans After His EPL Debut Against Liverpool

39 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button