OFFICIAL: Arsenal Announce First January Signing Ahead Of Man Utd Clash (Photos)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal has announced their first january signing ahead of their English Premier League tie with Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners announced the signing of Leandro Trossard from Premier League side Brighton.

Arsenal reportedly paid £21m fee plus £5m add-ons for the Belgium international and should be available for their game against Manchester United on Sunday.

Arsenal released an official statement on their website to confirm the signing of Trossard from Brighton.

“Belgium international Leandro Trossard has joined us from Brighton & Hove Albion on a long-term contract,” the club confirmed.

“The 28-year-old winger was a member of the Belgium squad at the recent World Cup 2022 in Qatar and has made 24 appearances for his country.”

Manager Mikel Arteta added: “It is good work from everyone at the club to complete the signing of Leandro. He is a versatile player with high technical ability, intelligence and a great deal of experience in the Premier League and at international level.

“Leandro strengthens our squad as we head into the second part of the season and we’re all looking forward to working with him. We welcome Leandro and his family to Arsenal Football Club.”

SportingAbimbola (

)