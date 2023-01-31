Official: Apollon Limassol Unveils Nigerian Defender Godswill Epokoli

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Cypriot topflight league giants, Apollon Limassol has completed the signing of rock solid Nigerian born defender,Elohor Godswill Epokoli freon Swedish elite league side, Idrottsföreningen Kamraterna Norrköping.

Born on 14 May 1995, 27-year-old Ekpolo moved with his family to Spain from Nigeria in 2002, and settled in Tarragona.

He came through the youth team at FC Barcelona, and played for the reserve team and captained the under-21 team, before he was released in June 2016.

After a trial at Wolverhampton Wanderers in July 2016, Ekpolo signed with English League One side Fleetwood Town on a contract of undisclosed length in November.

The bullish defender scored his first goal for Fleetwood in an EFL Trophy tie against Leicester City Under-23s on 29 August 2017.

Having been replaced at right-back by Everton loanee Gethin Jones, Ekpolo returned to Spain on 26 January 2018 and signed for Mérida AD of Segunda División B.

On 29 June 2018, Ekpolo signed a six-month deal with Swedish Allsvenskan side BK Häcken and on 12 October it was extended to the end of 2021.

In search of new adventure, Ekpolo opted for a move which will see him unite with fellow Compatriot, Ezekiel Henty in Apollon Limassol.

