Official: AlNassr Agree Transfer Fee To Sign Man United Left Back

Manchester United’s left-back Alex Telles has completed a move to Saudi Arabian club AlNassr. The Brazilian defender’s departure from Old Trafford comes after a relatively short stint with Sevilla on loan in the Spanish LaLiga. According to Fabrizio Romano, a trusted transfer journalist, revealed that Manchester United will receive a transfer fee of £4M fixed fee plus add-ons.

Telles joined Manchester United in October 2020 from Porto, and while he showcased glimpses of his attacking prowess during his time with the Red Devils, he faced stiff competition for the left-back position from Luke Shaw. The move to AlNassr provides Telles with an opportunity for more consistent playing time and a fresh start in a new league.

Manchester United fans will bid farewell to the talented defender with mixed emotions, appreciating his contributions while understanding the need for regular game time for his development. As Telles embarks on a new chapter in his career, all eyes will be on his performances in Saudi Arabia’s top-flight league.

