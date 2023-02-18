Official: Afeez Aremu Joins Greek Side Panetolikos FC From Kwara United

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Super League Greece outfit, Panetolikos Football Club have completed the signing of Nigerian home based Super Eagles Midfielder,Afeez Nosiru from Nigeria professional football league side, Kwara United.

The highly rated Nigerian box to box midfielder started his professional football career with Nigerian based side before evolving into a matured player to sign the dotted lines for Nigeria professional football league side, Kwara United as a teenager.

In search of playing team and more minutes under his belt, the promising youngster,Afeez Nosiru made a move to join Niger State based side, Niger Tornadoes in 2019.

A golden fish has no hiding place, In Niger Tornadoes, Afeez Nosiru blossomed into a complete player which prompted a move back to his parent club, Kwara United in 2020.

Afeez Nosiru contribution in the Midfield forr Kwara United cannot be overemphasized as he made his mark with his long range set-piece ability.

The Promising star exploits in the league earned him a call up to the Nigeria National team and a place in the Kwara United team in it’s continental games.

