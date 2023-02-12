Odion Ighalo Becomes The 1st Super Eagles Player To Play In Final Of FIFA Club World Cup In 11 Years

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward maestro and former Manchester United star, Odion Jude Ighalo was in action yesterday for Saudi Professional Football League Champion Al-Hilal in the final of the just concluded FIFA Club World Cup against Carlo Ancelotti led Real Madrid team at the Stade Moulay Abdallah in Rabat Morocco.

The 33 year old Nigerian international started the game from the bench due to tactical reason but was introduced in the second half of the game where he played his part and also contributed his quota in the thrilling encounter.

Odion Jude Ighalo has been in remarkable form so far for the Eagles since joining them in the last winter transfer window from rival Al-Shabab and has been able to maintain the standard hitherto.

He played key and instrumental role for the Ramon Diaz’ side in the semi-finals ties of the competition where they defeated Flamengo to book a spot in the final, as the first ever Saudi Arabian club-side to achieve this feat in the competition’s history.

The final was then played yesterday against Carlo Ancelotti led Real Madrid team which ended in eight-goal thriller with Odion Ighalo featuring in the second half, thereby became both the first Super Eagles and Nigerian player to play in the final of FIFA Club World Cup in 11 years since Victor Moses in 2012 for Chelsea football club of England.

Odion Ighalo with his impactful minutes spent on the pitch of play will be hoping to keep the tempo going for his team in their next game as they continue their pursuit in the current campaign, with every optimism to help his team get back to winning ways after the five goals to three defeat against the Los Blancos.

Photo Credit: Twitter

