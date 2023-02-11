Odion Ighalo becomes the 1st Super Eagles player to play in FIFA Club World Cup final since 2013

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerian international Odion Jude Ighalo has become the first Super Eagles player to play in the final of FIFA Club World Cup since 2013, after featuring in Real Madrid football club’s hard-fought 5-3 victory over Al Hilal football club of Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

The former Manchester United football club star has been in an astonishing form for Al Hilal football club since the beginning of the season and he has been able to score many goals for the club in the League.

The Nigerian international was fantastic for Al Hilal football club in their remarkable 3-2 victory over Flamengo football club in the semi final few days ago, and he was able to play again in the final against Real Madrid football club.

Odion Ighalo started the game from the bench and he was exceptional after being introduced to the pitch in the second half of the game.

Two goals each from Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde and a goal from Karim Benzema gave Real Madrid football club a convincing victory, while Luciano Vietto (a brace) and Moussa Marega scored for Al Hilal football club.

With Odion Jude Ighalo’s appearance for Al Hilal football club against Real Madrid football club on Saturday night, it means he has become the first Super Eagles of Nigeria player to feature in the final since Victor Moses played for Chelsea football club in 2013 FIFA Club World Cup final.

Real Madrid football club have now won 2023 edition of FIFA Club World Cup, following their hard-fought victory over Al Hilal football club.

Photo credit: Twitter.

Opeyeminews (

)