Odegaard says ‘no limits’ for title-chasing Arsenal.

Martin Odegaard says there are “no limits” to what Arsenal can achieve this season as the Gunners hunt down their first Premier League title for 19 years.

After suffering just their second loss of the year at Everton last weekend, Arsenal now leads Manchester City, the defending champions, by five points at the top of the league.

Following Brentford’s visit to Arsenal on Saturday, the title-chasing teams square off at the Emirates Stadium, with Odegaard’s attention firmly concentrated on the Gunners’ London rivals for the time being.

The title race is now underway “told the Players’ Tribune, the captain of Arsenal. “There is still a long way to go, and no one is considering May yet, I assure you.

“The saying is overused, but we’re taking it match by match and practice session by practice. each component separately.”

The former Real Madrid midfielder thinks Arsenal has shown themselves this year, and he intends to stay in north London for many years.

“Take it from me: There are no boundaries to what this team can accomplish, if there is still anyone out there who doesn’t fully believe in it.

“Nobody has any right to contradict me. I feel like I’m going to be the club captain for a very long time and I’m really thrilled to be doing it.”

The 24-year-old also praised manager Mike Arteta in kind words.

He said, “It’s difficult to describe. “Although he can be a little insane at times, he is intense, passionate, and when he talks, you know that whatever he says will happen.

He was fully aware of the changes the club needed to make.

“He explained his expectations for how I should behave and how I should develop. He seemed to be on to something truly exceptional, and I had a strong feeling of it.”

