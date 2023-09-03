Occasions When an 18 Year Old Scored a Premier League Hat-Trick

In the storied history of the English Premier League, there’s a select group of prodigious talents who achieved an extraordinary feat at just 18 years old – scoring a hat-trick. As reported by Squawka, Here are six young footballers who left their mark on the league in spectacular fashion:

1. Robbie Fowler vs. Saints:

The Liverpool legend, Robbie Fowler, set the stage with his debut Premier League hat-trick against Southampton. Fowler’s clinical finishing and innate goal-scoring ability were a sign of things to come in his illustrious career.

2. Michael Owen vs. Sheffield Wednesday:

Michael Owen, a name synonymous with youthful brilliance, burst onto the scene with a memorable hat-trick against Sheffield Wednesday. His electrifying pace and composure in front of goal marked him as a once-in-a-generation talent.

3. Michael Owen vs. Newcastle:

Owen’s brilliance continued as he scored another hat-trick, this time against Newcastle United. His ability to torment defenses made him a nightmare for opponents and a hero for Liverpool fans.

4. Michael Owen vs. Nottingham Forest:

Owen’s hat-trick spree didn’t stop there. He added Nottingham Forest to his list of victims, solidifying his reputation as one of the league’s most promising young talents.

5. Chris Bart-Williams vs. Saints:

Chris Bart-Williams made his mark in the Premier League while playing for Sheffield Wednesday, scoring a memorable hat-trick against Southampton. His versatility and flair left fans marveling at his potential.

6. Evan Ferguson vs. Newcastle:

The most recent addition to this elite club is Evan Ferguson, who scored a stunning hat-trick against Newcastle. His precocious talent and ability to find the back of the net with ease suggest a bright future in football.

Photo Credit Google

GeniusInfo (

)