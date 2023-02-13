Nwenyi Ebuka: Unheralded Nigerian Defender On Target In Ourense CF Seven-Goal Thriller Win

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Free scoring Nigerian defender,Ebuka Raphael Nwenyi sustained his impressive form in the colours of Ourense CF as his first half goal inspired Ourense CF to a 4-3 win over resilient Burgos Promesas side.

After been condemned to a defeat on Matchday 20, Ebuka Raphael Nwenyi and his Ourense CF team looked forward to bounce back to winning ways starting from its Matchday 21 fixture against Burgos Promesas.

Inconsistent Burgos Promesas hadd their hopes of survival put to a litmus test as they were drawn to trade tackles with Ourense CF away from home.

Burgos Promesas were the first to unlock the tap of goals off an 18th minute goal from the spot, a goal which was short-lived after Nigerian international,Ebuka Raphael Nwenyi came through with a goal to bring back Ourense CF into the game.

Second half of the game witnessed more goals but the host,Ourense CF out-scored it’s visitors to bag a 4-3 home win

