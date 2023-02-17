NWC vs LIV: Match Preview, Venue, Kick-Off Time, Team News, Form, Formations And Potential Line Ups.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Photo Credit: Liverpool FC

Match Venue And Kick-Off Time

Newcastle United will welcome Liverpool at the St James’ Park on Saturday in the Premier League, in a late kickoff game by 18:30 WAT.

Match Preview

The Magpies took the number of their unbeaten games in the Premier League this season to seventeen, after their 1-1 draw against Bournemouth last time out.

The game sees them record their third draw in a row in the competition, a situation which sees them drop to fourth on the table.

But they will be looking to pick up three points when they host a struggling Liverpool side tomorrow.

Liverpool are having a tough season, no thanks to injuries plaguing their squad, as they currently sit ninth on the log.

The Reds have only managed to win just four games out of their last ten matches in all competitions, an unlikely performance for the Jurgen Klopp led side.

They will, however, head into this game on the back of a 2-0 win in the Mersey side derby four days ago.

Team

Newcastle United

As many as eight players could be missing for Eddie Howe’s side in tomorrow’s game, owing to injuries and suspension.

Javier Manquillo, Matt Targett, Emil Krafth and Joe Willock will not be available through injury while Bruno Guimares is suspended for the game.

Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin are doubts for the encounter, after coming off in the game against Bournemouth.

However, Callum Wilson is a doubt after missing the game completely while Jamal Lascelles could make a return into the squad.

Form: D-W-D-D-D

Possible Formation: (4-3-3)

Potential Starting XI: Pope; Trippier, Schär, Botman, Burn; Almiron, Longstaff, Joelinton; Gordon, Isak, Maximin.

Photo Credit: Create Formation

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp will be without Arthur, Luiz Diaz, Ibrahima Konaté and Thiago Alcantara for the game tomorrow.

Thiago Alcantara could be out for a long time following a hip injury and Fabio Carvalho could be called into the squad in his place.

Form: L-L-D-L-W

Possible Formation: (4-3-3)

Potential Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Carvalho; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.

Photo Credit: Create Formation

