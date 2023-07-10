NUR vs ARS: How Arteta Could Lineup His Midfield To Beat Nurnberg In Preseason

Arsenal football club has impressed their fans by venturing into the summer transfer window without delay to complete their summer signings before the team jets off to Max-Marlock Stadion, Germany and the United States, where the preseason games start. Gunners new signing Kai Havertz was pictured training with the squad for the first time, with Arteta keen on drilling his squad ahead of the new season.

However, Declan Rice is yet to be officially unveiled after agreeing to join Arteta’s project on a whopping £100M plus £5M in add-ons. According to him, he’s so happy to join the Gunners and can’t wait to kickstart his new adventure in North London. Jurrien Timber, on the other hand, is yet to be officially unveiled, but everything has been done according to Fabrizio Romano.

Although the duo are yet to join their new teammates in preparation for the preseason, they are expected to be in the team before they jet off for Germany and the United States.

Ahead of the preseason tour, Mikel Arteta will have in mind to integrate his midfield, which will be the team’s most dangerous department. The fans will love to see the partnership of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Martin Odegaard in the centre of the park.

moshemosheifeanyi (

)