NUR VS ARS: 4 Arsenal Stars Who Are Set To Miss This Crucial Game On Thursday

Arteta and his team have arrived in Germany ahead of their first friendly match against German club Nurnberg on Thursday. After finishing second to Manchester City in the Premier League last season, the Gunners will be determined to start their 2023/2024 campaign on a high note with a win on Thursday.

The game is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. Nigerian time at the Max Morlock stadium in Germany. Meanwhile, here’s the most recent team news from Arsenal ahead of this crucial game.

* Here are 4 Arsenal stars who are set to miss this crucial game;

1. Declan Rice

Declan Rice is expected to be officially announced as a new Arsenal player this week, after passing medicals last week. Although he is due more rest, he will be available for Arsenal’s pre-season squad in the United States. He is not expected to play in this game.

2. Jurrien Timber

Timber is also expected to be officially announced by Arsenal this week, after passing medicals last week. Although he is unlikely to play in this game, he will be available for Arsenal’s pre-season squad in the United States.

3. Emile Smith Rowe

After winning the Euro Cup with the England U-21 team, Emile Smith Rowe would take some time off. He will most likely be unavailable for this game.

4. Sambi Lokonga

The midfielder recently announced on Instagram that he will miss Arsenal’s pre-season training camp in Germany due to a minor muscle injury. He is currently recovering and will not be available untill the season begins.

Blogger30 (

)