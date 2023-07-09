NUR vs ARS: 3-2-4-1 Lineup Mikel Arteta Could Experiment Against Nurnberg In Preseason

Arsenal, like many football clubs in England and Europe, typically undertakes preseason tours as part of their preparations for the upcoming season. During preseason, clubs often travel to different countries to participate in friendly matches, summer tours, and tournaments. These tours serve multiple purposes, such as giving players valuable game time, building team chemistry, and expanding the club’s global brand.

Arsenal’s preseason destination this year is the United States, but they have played their first game against Watford at the London training base. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. The Gunners are set to travel to play against high-quality opposition, with the Gunners preparing to face Manchester United in the United States. Although they will have to play German side Nurnberg on the 13th of July before traveling to face the Red Devils.

The Nurnberg game, which will take place on the Max-Marlock Stadion, will provide an opportunity for Mikel Arteta to try a new approach to games and also make use of a more dynamic 3-2-4-1 formation which will accommodate all his best players and make it hard for teams to hold possession.

However, Mikel Arteta could prefer using the lineup only for big and strong opponents, but experimenting with the lineup against Nurnberg will give the team an opportunity to adapt to the approach before they face Erik Ten men at MetLife Stadium in New York. Barcelona and Monaco games also follows immediately after the Manchester United match.

