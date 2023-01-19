Number of goals Ronaldo and Messi have each scored playing against one another in 37 meetings

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo matched up for likely the final time as PSG traveled to Saudi Arabia to take on the Riyadh All-Stars in a friendly match in the Middle Eastern nation’s capital. The friendly was part of the state-sponsored Saudi festival known as Riyadh Seasons, and what a show it was, featuring nine total goals, a red card, and endless star power through the 90 minutes of end-to-end action. Both Messi and Ronaldo found the scoresheet, as did Kylian Mbappe, as PSG emerged with a 5-4 victory. The game which was played at the King Fahd International Stadium marked the 37th meeting between the Portuguese phenomenon and the Argentine empyrean in all competitions including friendlies. As of right now, Messi leads the way with 17 wins to Ronaldo’s 11, but both have had their fair share of goal involvements throughout the years. According to statistics from ESPN, Messi had 22 goals playing against Ronaldo heading into the game with Al Nassr-Al Hilal all stars, and with his strike in the third minute, he now has 23 goals in all competitions in games featuring Ronaldo. The Portuguese on the other hand had 21 goals playing against Messi, and following his brace, he now also have 23 goals with his long standing rival Lionel Messi. Regardless of who is considered the greatest of all time, there is no denying that the rivalry between Ronaldo and Messi is one for the ages and we may never see two formidable talents go toe-to-toe like this again, or at least for a long time.

