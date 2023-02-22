Number of goals Benzema needs in order to catch up with Ronaldo in Madrid’s all time scoring chart

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

France International and Ballon d’or holder Karim Benzema was twice on target as Real Madrid came from behind to record a resounding 5-2 victory over Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions league round of 16 clash. Since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018, the 35 year old has stepped into the Portuguese goal-scoring shoes and is gradually drawing closer to a record of high magnitude.

For context, Benzema’s latest brace at Anfield took his overall goal tally for Los Blancos to 341 in 629 appearances. He is currently the club’s second all time record scorer behind Cristiano Ronaldo who notched 450 goals in 438 appearances for the club across nine seasons. To catch up with the Portuguese phenomenon, Benzema must now score 109 goals, 110 in order to go ahead.

Breaking Ronaldo’s record is probably a challenge Benzema isn’t aiming at, but it would certainly elevate his status at Madrid if he can pull it off. The France International is the closest player that can threaten Ronaldo’s record, but the only challenge would be whether his increasing age would afford him enough time to break a 450 goal record.

Dear Esteemed Readers, What Are Your Thoughts On This?

Iamyunqtinq (

)