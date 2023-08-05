NSHL FINALS : Kada Queens wins female category of National Hockey League

By: Ademola Fagbemi

Kada Queens women’s hockey team on Saturday defeated Delta Queens 2-1 to emerge the champion of the National Hockey Super League. Having lost the last year’s final to Delta Queens, the Kaduna base women team leave no stone unturned to stop Asaba babe team from retaining the title. Although, both teams will represent Nigeria as the Africa Cup of Clubs Championship later in the year in Malawi. On the other hand, Kada Stars male team also defeated Police Machines to retain the champion.