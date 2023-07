The Emperor, the conqueror

The champion, the Lioness is here

NSCDC CONQUERS KADA EMERALDS

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Beat Kada Emeralds 3-0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-23) to remain UNBEATEN in the Women’s category at the 2023 Nigeria Volleyball Premier League in A buja

