Retired central defender With 115 appearances for Morocco’s national team, Noureddine Naybet holds the record for most caps. Both the 1994 and 1998 editions of the FIFA World Cup saw him in action as a participant. This publication can be found on Wikipedia

Six different AFCON competitions were attended by Naybet (1992, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, and 2006). In 1998, he was selected for inclusion on the Team of the Tournament, and in 2004, he came in second place.

At the club level, he started his professional career playing for Wydad AC, where he won three Botola titles, the CAF Champions League, and several other medals along the way. In addition to playing for Tottenham Hotspur, he also had stints at Nantes, Sporting CP, and Deportivo La Coruna.

He spent the majority of his career with Deportivo La Coruna, where he played for a total of 284 games throughout eight seasons. During that time, he was a part of the team that won the La Liga championship in 1999–2000 and finished as the runner-up in the following two seasons (2000-01 and 2001-02).

In addition, he was a member of the Deportivo team that advanced to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League in 2003–2004, and he started all of those matches. In 2006, Naybe announced his retirement.

