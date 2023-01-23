NOTT VS MNU: Match preview, probably starting XI, kickoff time and date ahead of EPL cup showdown

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nottingham Forest and Manchester United square off in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final on Wednesday night at the City Ground with both teams hoping to advance to the finals.

The Tricky Trees narrowly defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers on penalties to advance to the final four, while the Red Devils easily defeated Charlton Athletic in the quarterfinals. On February 1, the two teams will meet again at Old Trafford for the return leg in order to determine who will face Newcastle United or Southampton at Wembley.

Nottingham Forest are not to be treated lightly as they welcome Man United to a venue where they are undefeated in eight straight matches this season and have scored in 10 games in a row since August. This is especially true given that they have played six EFL Cup semi-final matches and advanced from all six.

Nottingham Forest potential lineup:

Hennessey; Aurier, Worrall, Boly, Lodi; Mangala, Danilo, Freuler; Scarpa; Johnson, Gibbs-White

Manchester United potential lineup:

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Kickoff time and date

The match is scheduled to be play on Wednesday night at precisely 9:00p.m.

