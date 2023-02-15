‘Nothing sinister’ – Graham Potter speaks out on Mykhailo Mudryk ‘liking’ Instagram post criticising Marc Cucurella

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter has revealed that there’s nothing sinister between the two players Mykhailo Mudryk and Marc Cucurella amid rumors that there’s a rift between both players.

Mykhailo Mudryk seems to have liked a post criticizing his fellow teammate Marc Cucurella after the match against West Ham, which ended in a 1:1 draw. The Ukrainian showed some signs of frustrations after making a run into the 18 yard box of the opposition West Ham but instead of Cucurella giving him a through ball, he opted to pass the ball straight to Enzo Fernández.

This incident was picked up by Chelsea fans as the reason between the rift among the two players. But graham Potter in a pre match conference yesterday explained that it’s a simple case of both players trying to adapt and know each other in the team.

Graham Potter was asked if there’s a disconnection or missing link between both players he replied, “there’s nothing sinister between the two players, it’s just teammates understanding each other, it’s quite a common problem everywhere, when to hold the ball and when to pass the ball at a particular time”.

