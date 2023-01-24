NOT vs MUN: Manchester United Team News, Possible Lineup And Kickoff Time Ahead Of Wednesday’s Match

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After their disappointing 3-2 loss to Arsenal last Sunday in the English Premier League, Manchester United will turn their attention to the EFL Carabao Cup on Wednesday, when they face Nottingham Forest in the semi-final phase of the campaign.

The Red Devils will be going into the game off the back of their impressive 3-0 victory over Charlton Athletic in the previous phase of the Carabao Cup, and they will be looking for an early advantage ahead of the reverse fixture of the encounter to keep their hopes of winning the title on the right track.

Casemiro is expected to return to action with the Red Devils after missing their last Premier League match against Arsenal due to suspension.

However, the Red Devils could be going into the Carabao Cup contest without the services of the likes of Donny van de Beek, Diogo Dalot, Anthony Martial, and Axel Tuanzebe as they are still in the treatment room for their respective injuries.

Manchester United’s possible starting lineup vs Nottingham Forest:

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Weghorst, Rashford.

Kickoff Time:

The Carabao Cup semi-final game between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United is expected to begin at exactly 9 PM Nigerian time on Wednesday.

