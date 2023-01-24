NOT vs MUN: Facts, The Referee, Possible Lineup, And All You Need To Know About The Match

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

– Facts and other important things to know about the match

Photo credit: evening standard

The first leg of the 2022–23 EFL Cup competition between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United promises to be an exciting match. Both teams have been in good form this season and are expected to put in a strong performance.

Nottingham Forest have been in impressive form this season and are currently tenth in the Premier League table. They have managed to score 16 goals in their last ten games, which highlights their attacking prowess.

Manchester United have also been in good form this season and are currently fourth in the Premier League table. They have been in very good form since the World Cup, and they have only lost once since the end of the World Cup.

Both teams are expected to put in a strong performance in the first leg of the competition, with Nottingham Forest having the home advantage. They will be looking to take an advantage into the second leg by scoring an early goal, while Manchester United will be looking to take control of the game and score a few goals.

– The referee: Michael Oliver

– Manchester United’s potential lineup

GK – David De Gea

DMR – Aaron Wan-Bissaka

DML – Tyrell Malacia

DC – Harry Maguire

DC – Lisandro Martinez

DMC – Casemiro

MC – Fred

AMC – Bruno Fernandes

AMR – Alejandro Garnacho

AML – Antony

FC – Wout Weghorst

It is likely to be a close encounter, with both teams having plenty of quality in their squads. However, Manchester United are expected to have the edge and are likely to come away with a victory in the first leg. They have the quality in their squad to get the job done, and Nottingham Forest will have to be at their best to get a result.

