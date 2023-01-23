NOT vs MNU: Ten Hag’s Strongest XI That Could Give Man Utd an easy win versus Forest in the EFL Cup

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Man United head coach, Erik Ten Hag should select a strong starting XI for their upcoming Carabao Cup semifinal clash against Nottingham Forest away at the City Ground.

The 20-time English Champions will do without the services of Axel Tuanzebe, Donny Van De Beek for this cup tie, while the trio of Diogo Dalot, Anthony Martial & Jadon Sancho have slim chances of making the cut.

The Red Devils play host to Reading in the English FA Cup at the Threatre of Dreams this weekend, so we expect the Dutch tactician to put out a strong side capable of getting the job done against Steve Cooper’s side & save the urge to rotate the team for the visit of the Championship outfit on Saturday.

Which will see David De Gea fend off any threats of losing his number spot to Tom Heaton or Jack Butland in between the goal post, while Lisandro Martinez who netted his first goal for the club in yesterday’s 3-2 defeat to the Gunners will join hands with Raphael Varane in the middle of defence.

With Diogo Dalot still yet to regain full fitness, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is in pole position to get a starting berth off the right hand side & while Tyrell Malacia will be confident of a start on the left after a poor display from Luke Shaw.

Casemiro will be reintroduced after he served his one match suspension alongside Bruno Fernandes & Eriksen who struggled to make things happen for United in the engine room

in Attack, an unchanged frontline of Wost Weghorst, Marcus Rashford and Antony will link up to open up the defence of Forest.

See the Full XI Below;

Charlesayor (

)