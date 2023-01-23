NOT VS MNU: Man United Stars Likely To Return & 4 Others Who Will Miss This Crucial Game

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United will face Nottingham Forest on Wednesday in an attempt to advance to the EFL Cup finals.

The Red Devils were defeated 3-2 by Arsenal in what was labeled as a Premier League classic over the weekend. Erik Ten Hag’s team played bravely, but a controversial Nketiah winner denied them a point yesterday. However, they must now concentrate on their first leg semi-final match against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday and ensure they come out victorious.

That being said, this article will provide you with the most recent Manchester United injury news as they prepare to face Nottingham on Wednesday.

Here are 3 United States who are likely to feature against Nottingham on Wednesday;

1. Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho has returned to training with Manchester United’s first team after months of working on an individual program. Erik ten Hag stated that the attacker has made good progress toward his return and believes he is ready to return to the field.

2. Casemiro

Casemiro has returned to the team after missing the loss to Arsenal due to suspension. If I must say, he was sorely missed in the game against Arsenal. The good news is that he is back to boost team morale ahead of Wednesday’s crucial game.

3. Anthony Martial

Due to a minor leg injury, the striker was rested against Arsenal and is expected to return this Wednesday.

Here are the four United States who will not play on Wednesday;

1. Donny Van de Beek

Donny van de Beek will not play in this game due to his knees injury. He has been ruled out for the rest of the season and will not be back until next season.

2. Axel Tuanzebe

Tuanzebe is still working on his fitness program. He has made good progress so far and may be able to return in the coming weeks.

3. Diogo Dalot

Dalot is still recovering from his hamstring injury and will not be available for this game.

4. Greenwood

The club is still waiting for the verdict on Greenwood’s court issue with his ex girlfriend. He will not be available for this game.

