NOT 2:1 SHE: Awoniyi’s Goalscoring Form Explains Why He Is A True Contender For The PL Golden Boot

Nottingham Forest kicked off action in the Premier League Matchday two today when they hosted League’s Newcomers Sheffield United at the City Ground Stadium. The home side redeemed themselves from their previous defeat to Arsenal in the competition as they secured a narrow 2-1 victory over Sheffield United. Goals from Chris Wood and Taiwo Awoniyi handed Nottingham Forest their first three points in the competition this season.

Well, Taiwo Awoniyi returned to the starting lineup for Nottingham Forest in today’s match as he came up with an impressive performance against Sheffield United. Despite not being created a lot of goalscoring opportunities in the encounter, the Nigerian International still managed to score a brilliant headed goal for Nottingham Forest. The 26-year-old was really energetic and vibrant on the attack for Nottingham Forest as he made incredible runs to slightly disturb Sheffield United’s defense line in the game.

Well, I believe Taiwo Awoniyi’s goalscoring form for Nottingham Forest explains why he is a true contender for the Premier League Golden Boot award this season. Taiwo Awoniyi has two goals already in this just-began Premier League season as he is making his early moves to contend seriously for the League’s Golden Boot award. The Nigerian International has proven to be a brilliant finisher in front of goal when goalscoring chances are being created for him in matches. Nottingham Forest will have to play to his strength in their upcoming Premier League encounters to help the Nigerian Striker bag a good number of goals in the competition.

