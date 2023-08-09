Non-big six Clubs To Have Defeated Guardiola Home and Away In The EPL

Since joining Manchester City in 2016, Guardiola has brought immense success to the club and established them as a dominant force both domestically and in Europe. His technical and tactical prowess has made it challenging for other Premier League clubs to defeat his side. Only two non-big six clubs have managed to hand Guardiola a home and away defeat in the Premier League. Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham are considered the ‘big six’ in the Premier League according to Goal.

1. Wolverhampton Wanderers (2019-20)

Wolverhampton Wanderers achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the first team outside the traditional top six to achieve a league double over Manchester City under the management of Pep Guardiola. The first encounter took place at the Etihad Stadium where Spain’s Adama Traore stole the spotlight with two late goals securing a 2-0 victory for Wolves. The return fixture at the Molinuex Stadium was even more thrilling as City initially dominated with a 2-0 lead courtesy of Raheem Sterling’s double.

However the home team displayed tremendous resilience and staged an admirable comeback resulting in a memorable 3-2 triumph. Adama Traore Raul Jimenez and Matt Doherty were the heroes responsible for Wolves’ victory. This season proved to be a challenging one for Manchester City as they suffered a total of nine losses, their highest number of defeats in a single season since Pep Guardiola took charge.

2. Brentford (2022-23)

Brentford achieved a rare feat by defeating Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City home and away in the same season. In their first victory over City in 34 years, Brentford won 2-1 at the Etihad thanks to Ivan Toney’s brace. Despite City equalizing through Phil Foden, Brentford secured a stoppage-time winner. The London club completed the double over City with a 1-0 win on the last day of the season.

