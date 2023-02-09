No regrets choosing Nigeria over England – Lookman

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ademola Lookman, the 25-year-old forward for Atalanta and the Nigerian national team, the Super Eagles, recently expressed his happiness and satisfaction with his decision to represent Nigeria on the international level. Born in Wandsworth, South West London to Nigerian parents, Lookman initially represented England at the youth level before switching his allegiance to Nigeria after gaining FIFA approval in February 2022.

In a recent interview with an Italian news outlet, Lookman was clear in stating that he has no regrets about his decision to represent Nigeria. He mentioned that it was his career and he always wanted to play for the African nation. Despite being born in England, Lookman has a strong connection to Nigeria through his family and is proud to represent the three-time African champions.

Lookman has already made an impact for the Super Eagles, having represented the country in the recently concluded African Cup of Nations. In his six appearances for the national team, Lookman has already scored a goal and has established himself as a valuable player for the squad.

It is not uncommon for footballers to have dual nationalities and to switch their allegiance from one country to another. However, the decision to represent a different country can often be a controversial one, with fans and media weighing in on the player’s choice. In Lookman’s case, it is clear that he made the decision based on his personal connection to both England and Nigeria.

For many footballers, representing their country on the international stage is a source of pride and an opportunity to showcase their skills to a wider audience. Lookman is no exception and his recent comments highlight his commitment to the Super Eagles and his love for the country.

Nigeria has a rich footballing history and has produced some of the best players in the world. The national team has won three African Cup of Nations titles and has consistently been a dominant force in African football. Representing such a successful and proud footballing nation is a great honor for Lookman, and he is eager to make an impact and contribute to the team’s continued success.

Trendingg (

)