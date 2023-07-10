No player received more bookings than Joao Palhinha in Europe’s top five leagues 2023/24 season

According to data reported by Whoscored, Joao Palhinha from Portugal’s top division club Sporting CP was the most booked player across Europe’s top five leagues in the previous season. Palhinha received a total of 14 yellow cards, highlighting his combative style of play.

The statistic reveals the intensity and physicality that Palhinha brought to his game throughout the campaign. The 26-year-old midfielder’s aggressive approach often led to him clashing with opponents and committing fouls, resulting in frequent cautions from referees.

Despite his high number of bookings, Palhinha remained a key figure for Sporting CP, playing an essential role in their successful pursuit of the Primeira Liga title. He showcased his defensive prowess and ability to break up opposition attacks, contributing to Sporting CP’s solid defensive record.

It is worth noting that Palhinha’s disciplinary record does not indicate a lack of control or discipline on his part. It is a result of his commitment and determination to win the ball and disrupt the opponents’ game plan. However, the high number of yellow cards also highlights the need for him to refine his tackling technique and decision-making in order to avoid unnecessary bookings.

Overall, Joao Palhinha’s aggressive style of play made him one of Europe’s most frequently booked players last season. Despite this, he played an influential role in his team’s success, displaying his value as a combative midfielder.

