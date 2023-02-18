No player in Europe’s top 5 Leagues has scored more goals than Super Eagles star Osimhen in 2023

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Victor Osimhen has become the most scoring player in Europe’s top five leagues in 2023, after scoring a stunning goal for Napoli football club in their remarkable 2-0 away victory over Sassuolo football club on Friday night.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria star has been fantastic for Luciano Spalletti led Napoli football club in the Italian Serie A since the beginning of the year, and he was able to prove himself again on Friday night, as he guided them to a well deserved 2-0 victory.

Victor Osimhen led Napoli’s attack against Sassuolo football club and he was able to score one beautiful goal for the club against their host.

First half goals from Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia helped Napoli football club to secure a comfortable 2-0 victory over Sassuolo football club.

Victor Osimhen’s goal against Sassuolo football club means he has scored in all his last seven matches for Napoli football club this year and he has only failed to score in a game in 2023.

The Nigerian international’s impressive goal scoring form started with a goal against Sampdoria football club, he scored a brace against Juventus football club, he scored another brace against Spezia football club before scoring a goal each against the likes of Salernitana football club, AS Roma football club, Cremonese football club and Sassuolo football club.

Osimhen has now scored the total number of 9 goals in the Italian Serie A in year 2023, and he is the most scoring player in Europe’s top five Leagues this year.

Photo credit: Twitter.

